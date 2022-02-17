Left Menu

India's mobile subscriber count down by 1.28 crore in Dec 2021: Trai data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:40 IST
India's mobile subscriber count down by 1.28 crore in Dec 2021: Trai data
  • Country:
  • India

The mobile user count in India fell by 1.28 crore in December 2021 compared to the previous month, with Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea suffering subscriber losses, even as Bharti Airtel added customers, Trai data showed on Thursday.

Reliance Jio lost about 1.29 crore wireless subscribers, and that pulled down its mobile subscriber tally to 41.57 crore in December 2021.

Vodafone Idea lost 16.14 lakh mobile subscribers, and its base stood at 26.55 crore in December 2021.

In contrast, Airtel gained 4.75 lakh customers, ramping up its wireless user base to 35.57 crore, as per monthly subscriber data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022