OSCE logs active shelling in eastern Ukraine - source

Monitors of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe recorded multiple shelling incidents along the line of contact between Russian-backed rebels and government forces in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

The separatists said earlier that Kyiv forces have shelled their territory with mortars, escalating tensions amid a standoff between Russia and the West. The Ukrainian government, in turn, accused the rebels of using artillery.

