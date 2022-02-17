Left Menu

OSCE logs active shelling in eastern Ukraine - source

Reuters | Donetsk | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:58 IST
OSCE logs active shelling in eastern Ukraine - source
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Image Credit: Wikimedia
Monitors of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe recorded multiple shelling incidents along the line of contact between Russian-backed rebels and government forces in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

The separatists said earlier that Kyiv forces have shelled their territory with mortars, escalating tensions amid a standoff between Russia and the West. The Ukrainian government, in turn, accused the rebels of using artillery.

