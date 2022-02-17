Left Menu

Strengthening health systems in Africa to top agenda at AU-EU summit

The President said this is an important summit for the African continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:10 IST
Strengthening health systems in Africa to top agenda at AU-EU summit
President Cyril Ramaphosa said this when he held a question and answer session with journalists at the Imbizo Centre in Parliament on Wednesday.
  South Africa
  • South Africa

Launching an ambitious Africa-Europe investment package and strengthening health systems in Africa, will be among the key discussions that will top the agenda at the Africa Union - European Union Summit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said this when he held a question and answer session with journalists at the Imbizo Centre in Parliament on Wednesday.

"Now this one is an important one because it is with the whole European continent and we are going to be discussing some very important issues that have to do with economic growth on our continent, and how well the European Union could play a supporting role in fostering economic growth on the continent.

"So that is top of the agenda and also looking at our infrastructure development, the extent to which the European Union (EU) supports the African continent in economic development and infrastructure roll-out," he said.

The summit, which starts on Thursday, will see leaders of the world converging in Brussels in Belgium to discuss investment and re-igniting economic growth, especially in developing nations, following nearly two years since the most devastating global pandemic negatively affected most economies.

The President said this is an important summit for the African continent.

Speaking shortly after concluding a debate on the State of the Nation Address, the President said the African Union (AU) will also pay special attention to improving health systems on the continent.

"We will also be looking at how we strengthen our health systems, particularly in light of the COVID-19 disaster that has befallen the continent and look at the support that we can get, for instance on vaccine manufacturing. Therefore, the health system processes is going to be looked at more closely and I am particularly keen on this as the AU COVID-19 champion so that is going to be an area of focus.

"We will also be looking at trade as well. So all these issues are going to be important in continuing to advance the AU agenda. There will be quite a number of Heads of State and Government who will travel to Brussels to participate in this summit," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

