Hong Kong shares rise on less hawkish Fed; Ukraine risks cap gains

Hong Kong shares ended higher in range-bound trading on Thursday, as investors weighed geopolitical risks in Ukraine and signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve won't be as aggressive as feared in tightening monetary policy.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Hong Kong shares ended higher in range-bound trading on Thursday, as investors weighed geopolitical risks in Ukraine and signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve won't be as aggressive as feared in tightening monetary policy. The Hang Seng index rose 0.3% to close at 24,792.77, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4% to 8,711.40.

** Worries about a super-hawkish Fed rate-tightening campaign took a step down overnight after minutes of the latest policy meeting signalled a more measured, data-dependent approach from U.S. central bank officials. ** Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces on Thursday of opening fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours and said they were trying to establish if anyone had been hurt or killed.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index finished up 0.8%, while the Hang Seng Finance Index closed flat. ** The healthcare sector went up 2.3%, with Wuxi Biologics jumping roughly 6% to become the top gainer on the Hang Seng Index.

** Materials shares gained 3%, with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd jumping 7.6% on expectation that lithium prices will continue to rise in the short term. ** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong declined 0.8%, with Shimao Group down 2.4% on loan payment delay plans.

** Standard Chartered fell 2.2% on lower-than-expected profit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

