OSCE logs active shelling in eastern Ukraine - source
Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:26 IST
Monitors of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe recorded multiple shelling incidents along the line of contact between Russian-backed rebels and government forces in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, a diplomatic source told Reuters.
The separatists said earlier that Kyiv forces have shelled their territory with mortars, escalating tensions amid a standoff between Russia and the West. The Ukrainian government, in turn accused the rebels of using artillery.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
