Shelling heard near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine - witness
Reuters | Donetsk | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:42 IST
Artillery shelling was heard on Thursday near Donetsk airport and Elenovka, a village in Donetsk province, both parts of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed rebels, a witness told Reuters.
Fuelling Russia-West tensions over Ukraine, the rebels and Ukrainian government forces accused each other of violating ceasefire agreements on Thursday and using heavy weaponry including mortars and artillery.
