Shelling heard near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine - witness

Artillery shelling was heard on Thursday near Donetsk airport and Elenovka, a village in Donetsk province, both parts of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed rebels, a witness told Reuters.

Fuelling Russia-West tensions over Ukraine, the rebels and Ukrainian government forces accused each other of violating ceasefire agreements on Thursday and using heavy weaponry including mortars and artillery.

