Amritsar-bound Vistara aircraft suffers technical snag; returns to Delhi airport soon after take off

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:44 IST
An Amritsar-bound Vistara aircraft, carrying 146 passengers, suffered a technical snag and returned to the Delhi airport soon after take off on Thursday.

A Vistara spokesperson said a technical snag was detected on flight UK 697 operating from Delhi to Amritsar.

As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and landed safely at the International Gandhi International Airport, the spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the airline, it was only a precautionary turn back and not an emergency landing.

Another aircraft was arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar that took off at 1330 hours, post a technical inspection.

''Inconvenience to passengers is deeply regretted. Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,'' the spokesperson said.

