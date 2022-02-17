School buses collide in Muzaffarnagar, 2 dead

Two children died and eight people were injured in a collision between two school buses on the Khatima-Panipat Highway here on Thursday morning, police said.

According to local SHO Anand Dev Mishra, 10 people, including eight children, were referred to a Meerut hospital after the accident.

Two children were declared dead, and two more are in critical condition, he added.

The buses belong to the GD Goenka Public School and the Rabindranath Tagore School, the police said.

It was found that one of the buses is registered in Haryana where its permit has expired.

