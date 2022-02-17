The Benefits of Using Food Traceability Systems in Manufacturing

Food traceability creates better accountability for food producers and safeguards the industry's future. Food traceability used to be something we needed when there was a recall, but now it has gone mainstream and is becoming increasingly important. And not only does it make sense for food safety. It also provides many other benefits besides safeguarding public health when things go wrong.

As product tracing systems become more sophisticated, their value is apparent in ways beyond food safety. Here are seven reasons to consider automated traceability when designing your manufacturing system.

Improve Operations and Customer Relationships

For manufacturers, having an accurate inventory system provides the ability to deliver products consistently on time. Automated traceability allows you to track everything about a shipment or order through its entire distribution cycle.

Ensure Quality Control

Identifying where each part of your product came from ensures quality control across all stages of production, from incoming material inspection right through to finished goods testing at the end of the line. Just imagine if a consumer was able to log onto a manufacturer's website and see how many times a specific component has been tested?

Ensure Regulatory Compliance

Having a clear idea of exactly where your product came from and when it was produced makes regulatory compliance an easier task. Being able to prove that you have the correct documentation for all stages in the supply chain is also a real benefit, while this data can also be used to reduce future risks of audits or inspections.

Enable Sales Forecasting

Food traceability allows manufacturers to track unit sales through end-of-line testing to have accurate reporting on what's been sold and at which stores. It also allows them to know what products need replenishing. This ensures retail outlets get the product they ordered and customers aren't disappointed by out-of-stock items.

Provides Proof of Authenticity

Being able to prove that a product is genuine means manufacturers can avoid fakes, counterfeits, and potentially expensive lawsuits. Many food manufacturers now label products with QR codes which consumers can scan using their smartphones to reveal the history of an individual ingredient or component.

Improve Supply Chain Visibility and Security

Having a complete picture of your supply chain provides both physical and cyber security as you're able to easily see who has access to your shipments at any time. This also improves visibility in the movement of products through your entire network.

Enhance Your Reputation as a Trusted Manufacturer

Manufacturers who embrace automation will be best placed to meet rising consumer demands for traceability and transparency in the food industry – according to a survey by Provenance, 79% of consumers are likely to pay more for ethically sourced products.

