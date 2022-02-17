Left Menu

Reliance Industries lists existing foreign currency bonds worth over USD 7 bln on India INX

The latest listing will give confidence to various other corporates to follow, V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO of India INX, said in a statement on Thursday.Currently, the total bond listings on the exchange are at over USD 41 billion, he added.We are delighted to list our existing foreign currency bonds, including the recent landmark USD 4 billion jumbo bond issuance, at the India INX, Srikanth Venkatachari, Joint Chief Financial Officer of RIL, said.The listing framework and the seamless process is comparable with what is offered at any global financial centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 15:21 IST
Reliance Industries lists existing foreign currency bonds worth over USD 7 bln on India INX
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has listed its existing foreign currency bonds aggregating over USD 7 billion on India INX, making it the largest such listing by a private entity in India INX and GIFT IFSC.

The securities include the USD 4 billion worth jumbo bonds raised in January 2022, which was termed as the largest ever foreign currency bond issuance by an Indian entity. The latest listing will give confidence to various other corporates to follow, V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO of India INX, said in a statement on Thursday.

Currently, the total bond listings on the exchange are at over USD 41 billion, he added.

''We are delighted to list our existing foreign currency bonds, including the recent landmark USD 4 billion jumbo bond issuance, at the India INX,'' Srikanth Venkatachari, Joint Chief Financial Officer of RIL, said.

''The listing framework and the seamless process is comparable with what is offered at any global financial centre. We look forward to a long-term association with India INX,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022