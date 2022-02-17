Left Menu

Minor misalignment detected on Kochi Metro track; speed restriction imposed

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 15:41 IST
A speed restriction has been imposed over pillar No 347 of the Kochi Metro's Aluva-Palarivattom route following detection of minor misalignment in track, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) said here on Thursday.

In a statement, the KMRL said minor settlement of foundations at Pier No 347, possibly on account of the likely changes in the properties of sub soil and bearing strata, affected marginally the substructure and caused a minor misalignment in track.

''A speed restriction is imposed, and detailed study for evaluation and planning the repairs is under progress. Expert agency for geotechnical and geophysical investigation is being engaged,'' it said.

KMRL said the observed settlement is not critical, and the expert study contemplated is for identifying the correct cause, and to plan the correct preventive measures.

It will not affect the metro operations, it added.

The 13.26 km long Aluva-Palarivattom route of the Kochi Metro was inaugurated in June 2017.

