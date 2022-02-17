Canon EMEA reaffirms commitment to UAE and wider GCC region

Canon (en.Canon-CNA.com) EMEA reaffirmed its commitment to the UAE and wider GCC region, with a visit from Canon EMEA President and CEO, Yuichi Ishizuka, who toured EXPO 2020 Dubai to witness "The Greatest Show on Earth". With the UAE being the first Arab nation to host this prestigious event, Canon is proud to support the vision of the UAE and be the Official Printing and Imaging Partner for this global event and continue its legacy of investing in important events across the Middle East.

The UAE is a leader in economic development and digital infrastructure, ranking first in the GCC for its digital competitiveness and with the recent success of EXPO 2020 Dubai, has further solidified its position as a progressive, transformative, and forward-looking nation. Since signing the partnership in January 2020, this is Mr. Yuichi Ishizuka's first visit to experience the impact of investing in such a large-scale event, that is not only dedicated to human brilliance and achievement but is also a celebration of UAE Vision 2021 and underscores the UAE's international reputation as a business hub.

As governments across the Middle East continue to diversify their economies and highlight digital transformation, the Middle East continues to be an important market for Canon. In addition to investing in making EXPO 2020 Dubai a success, Canon's resolve to continue uninterrupted services across the Middle East and ensure high customer satisfaction levels, even during a global pandemic, can be seen in the EMEA results which accounted for 30% of global sales, wherein Canon Middle East and Turkey contributed 27% of regional sales, making it the largest sales market in the region. This result is also a testament to the resolve, hard work and adaptability of all Canon staff who persevered to implement the philosophy of Kyosei – living and working together for the common good, especially during a challenging 2021.

Mr. Yuichi Ishizuka commented: "Our sponsorship of Expo 2020 Dubai is rooted in our shared principles and values. It starts with adopting advanced technology to enhance the visitor experience and extends to exploring opportunities to drive innovation within key areas, such as sustainability. EXPO 2020 Dubai underscores Canon's plans to continue investing and strengthening its operations within both the UAE and the Middle East and we are privileged to have played a part in the making of this iconic event."

As the exclusive Official Printing and Imaging Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, Canon has deployed its pioneering, innovative and game-changing imaging products and high-speed printing expertise to provide a unique visitor experience, as well as ensure data protection and safety of over 300,000 participants via state-of-the-art accreditation "passports" issued at EXPO 2020 Dubai.

