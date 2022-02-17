Bajaj Auto looks to double network for electric scooter Chetak in coming weeks

Bajaj Auto on Thursday said it is looking to double the network for its electric scooter Chetak in the coming weeks to cater to the increased demand for the offering.

Bajaj Auto, which brought back its iconic scooter brand in the electric version in October 2019, also said it has already added 12 new cities in the network in the first six weeks of 2022.

The Pune-based automaker had previously opened bookings for its e-scooter in eight cities in 2021.

Bookings for the Chetak have been opened in an additional 12 cities — Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Hubli, Visakhapatnam, Nashik, Vasai, Surat, Delhi, Mumbai and Mapusa — in the first six weeks of this year, the company said in a statement.

With this, Chetak can now be booked across 20 cities in the country, with a 4-8-week waiting period.

''An on-ground network of sales and service reduces the anxiety of a customer venturing into an unfamiliar category such as electric scooters. Our plan is to double Chetak's network in the coming few weeks to accommodate the high demand,'' Rakesh Sharma, executive director at Bajaj Auto, said.

The company recently announced an investment of Rs 300 crore to ramp up its electric vehicle production capacity.

