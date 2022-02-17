'Suspicious' article found lying in northeast Delhi, police team rushed
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police on Thursday received a call regarding a suspicious article in Seemapuri in northeastern part of the city, a senior officer said. A threat call was received regarding a suspicious article in Seemapuri and special cell teams were rushed to the spot to verify it, said the officer. Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Delhi Police
- Seemapuri
Advertisement