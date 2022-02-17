Left Menu

Byju's to invest USD 200 mn in tuition centre expansion

Edtech firm Byjus on Thursday said it will invest USD 200 million about Rs 1,500 crore to set up 500 tuition centres across 200 cities in the country.The company has launched 80 centres earlier under a pilot project where it offers both offline and online classes to students of class 4 to class 10.The launch of Byjus Tuition Centre is a landmark moment for Byjus.

Byju's to invest USD 200 mn in tuition centre expansion
Edtech firm Byju's on Thursday said it will invest USD 200 million (about Rs 1,500 crore) to set up 500 tuition centres across 200 cities in the country.

The company has launched 80 centres earlier under a pilot project where it offers both offline and online classes to students of class 4 to class 10.

''The launch of 'Byju's Tuition Centre' is a landmark moment for Byju's. Over the next 12-18 months, we will be investing USD 200 million to open these sites across India. We are also looking at strengthening our team,'' BYJU'S Chief Operating Officer Mrinal Mohit said in a statement.

Byju's aims to enroll 1 million students into this programme in the next two years and claims to create employment opportunities for over 10,000 people within a year of operations.

