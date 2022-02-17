Left Menu

These robust gensets are powered by 2, 3 and 4-cylinder Cooper engines. Juspay Technologies launches solution for interoperablility of PPIs Juspay Technologies on Thursday launched a solution which helps Prepaid Payment Instruments PPI like digital wallets implement and comply with RBIs PPI interoperability regulation.The launch of Openppi follows the May 2021 regulation from RBI mandating prepaid cards and wallets that are full-KYC-compliant to be fully interoperable by March 2022.

17-02-2022
  • Country:
  • India

Pre-owned luxury car firm Big Boy Toyz (BBT) on Thursday announced the launch of country's first all-women supercars club.

The company said 30 leading women from different walks of life have joined the newly-created community.

Some of the prominent names, who are part of the club include Kanika Tekriwal Founder-CEO (JetSetGo Aviation Pvt), Sugandh Jolly (Co-founder, Wonderland and Early Learning Village), Ritika Jatin Ahuja (Club's founder and BBT COO) along with Michelle Poonawala, among others.

*** *Cooper Corp unveils new range of gensets for northern mkt Pune-based engine manufacturer Cooper Corporation has introduced a new range of generator sets for the northern market.

The generators are in the range of 5KVA to 250KVA.

The compactness of the generators accrues enormous cost savings for the customer in terms of space requirements, especially in areas where space is a luxurious investment, the company said in a statement.

The launch of 'Openppi' follows the May 2021 regulation from RBI mandating prepaid cards and wallets that are full-KYC-compliant to be fully interoperable by March 2022. PTI IAS AA RUJ RUJ

