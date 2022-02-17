US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend fall as Russia expels deputy U.S. ambassador
U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Thursday after Washington said it would respond to Moscow's decision to expel deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman amid heightening tensions over Ukraine.
At 08:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 224 points, or 0.64%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 36.25 points, or 0.81%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 140.25 points, or 0.96%.
