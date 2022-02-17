Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend fall as Russia expels deputy U.S. ambassador

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:27 IST
U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Thursday after Washington said it would respond to Moscow's decision to expel deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman amid heightening tensions over Ukraine.

At 08:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 224 points, or 0.64%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 36.25 points, or 0.81%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 140.25 points, or 0.96%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

