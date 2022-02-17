Left Menu

Russia sets out demands for de-escalating Ukraine crisis - RIA

Updated: 17-02-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:53 IST
Russia told the United States on Thursday that preconditions for de-escalating the Ukraine crisis would involve halting arms supplies to Ukraine, removing arms that were already delivered and for Kyiv to comply with the Minsk peace process, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia's foreign ministry made the statement after handing over Moscow's response to Washington's security proposals.

Russia said it also insisted on a withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Central and Eastern Europe, RIA reported.

