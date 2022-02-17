Ukraine's foreign minister says tank fire recorded in country's East

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that fire from a tank operated by Russia-backed separatists has been recorded in the east of the country.

"These shells came from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which are controlled by Russia," Kuleba said at a joint press conference in Kyiv after meeting his British counterpart Liz Truss.

