Ukraine's foreign minister says tank fire recorded in country's East

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that fire from a tank operated by Russia-backed separatists has been recorded in the east of the country.

"These shells came from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which are controlled by Russia," Kuleba said at a joint press conference in Kyiv after meeting his British counterpart Liz Truss.

