Left Menu

Ministry of Tourism signs MoU with M/s Alliance Air Aviation

The MoU was signed with a view to achieving the common purpose of joint domestic promotion and considering the need to synergize the activities of MoT and AAAL in the tourism markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:39 IST
Ministry of Tourism signs MoU with M/s Alliance Air Aviation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Tourism in order to boost tourism throughout the country signed a Memorandum of Understanding with M/s Alliance Air Aviation Limited (AAAL) on 17th February 2022 at New Delhi. The Ministry of Tourism endeavours to position India as a preferred tourism destination in the tourism generating markets whereas M/s Alliance Air Aviation Limited with its vast domestic network plays a vital role in the promotion of tourism in India. The MoU was signed with a view to achieving the common purpose of joint domestic promotion and considering the need to synergize the activities of MoT and AAAL in the tourism markets.

Ms. Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General on behalf of Ministry of Tourism and Mr. Vineet Sood, Chief Executive Office on behalf of M/s Alliance Air Aviation Limited jointly signed the MoU.

Alliance Air is the front runner in promoting "Regional Connectivity Scheme" (RCS) of Government of India which is being promoted under the Prime Minister's UDAN- (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. The objectives of the Memorandum of Understanding are to meet an integrated marketing and promotional strategy and a synergised campaign in association with the M/s AAAL. The specific elements of promotional efforts undertaken include Advertising in the Print & Electronic Media, Participation in Fairs & Exhibitions, Organising Seminars, Workshops, Road Shows & India Evenings, Printing of Brochures and Collaterals, Brochure Support/Joint Advertising, inviting the Media and Travel Trade to visit the country under the Hospitality Programme etc. The Ministry shall be bringing together the travel tourism stakeholders to benefit from this MOU.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022