Ministry of Tourism signs MoU with M/s Alliance Air Aviation

The Ministry of Tourism in order to boost tourism throughout the country signed a Memorandum of Understanding with M/s Alliance Air Aviation Limited (AAAL) on 17th February 2022 at New Delhi. The Ministry of Tourism endeavours to position India as a preferred tourism destination in the tourism generating markets whereas M/s Alliance Air Aviation Limited with its vast domestic network plays a vital role in the promotion of tourism in India. The MoU was signed with a view to achieving the common purpose of joint domestic promotion and considering the need to synergize the activities of MoT and AAAL in the tourism markets.

Ms. Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General on behalf of Ministry of Tourism and Mr. Vineet Sood, Chief Executive Office on behalf of M/s Alliance Air Aviation Limited jointly signed the MoU.

Alliance Air is the front runner in promoting "Regional Connectivity Scheme" (RCS) of Government of India which is being promoted under the Prime Minister's UDAN- (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. The objectives of the Memorandum of Understanding are to meet an integrated marketing and promotional strategy and a synergised campaign in association with the M/s AAAL. The specific elements of promotional efforts undertaken include Advertising in the Print & Electronic Media, Participation in Fairs & Exhibitions, Organising Seminars, Workshops, Road Shows & India Evenings, Printing of Brochures and Collaterals, Brochure Support/Joint Advertising, inviting the Media and Travel Trade to visit the country under the Hospitality Programme etc. The Ministry shall be bringing together the travel tourism stakeholders to benefit from this MOU.

(With Inputs from PIB)