Ukraine's foreign minister says tank fire recorded in country's East
Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:47 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that fire from a tank operated by Russia-backed separatists has been recorded in the east of the country.
"These shells came from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which are controlled by Russia," Kuleba said at a joint press conference in Kyiv after meeting his British counterpart Liz Truss.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine
U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine
French Foreign Minister: no indication for now that Russia ready to take action in Ukraine
Beijing hopes to raise its geopolitical stake in the Ukraine conflict
US, NATO 'ignored' Russia's key concerns over Ukraine, says President Putin