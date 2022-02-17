Left Menu

Govt signs MoU with Alliance Air to boost tourism in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:57 IST
Govt signs MoU with Alliance Air to boost tourism in India
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Tourism (MoT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alliance Air Aviation Limited (AAAL) on Thursday to boost tourism throughout the country.

The ministry endeavours to position India as a preferred destination in the tourism-generating markets, whereas AAAL, with its vast domestic network, plays a vital role in the promotion of tourism in the country, according to an official statement.

''The MoU was signed with a view to achieve the common purpose of joint domestic promotion and considering the need to synergise the activities of MoT and AAAL in the tourism markets,'' it added.

Additional Director General in the ministry Rupinder Brar and Vineet Sood, the chief executive officer of AAAL, signed the MoU.

Alliance Air is the frontrunner in promoting the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), which is being promoted under the Prime Minister's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. The objectives of the MoU are to meet an integrated marketing and promotional strategy and a synergised campaign in association with AAAL.

The specific elements of promotional efforts undertaken include advertising in the print and electronic media, participation in fairs and exhibitions, organising seminars, workshops, road-shows and ''India evenings'', printing of brochures and collaterals, brochure support and joint advertising, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022