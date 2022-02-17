Left Menu

Vistara plane makes emergency landing at Delhi airport; DGCA probing incident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 21:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Amritsar-bound Vistara plane, carrying 146 passengers, on Thursday made an emergency landing at the airport in the national capital soon after take off due to a technical snag and aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident, according to officials.

The officials said the aircraft suffered hydraulic power failure and landed back at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here at around 9.45 am.

A Vistara spokesperson said a technical snag was detected on flight UK 697 operating from Delhi to Amritsar.

As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at the airport, the spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the airline, it was only an precautionary turn back and not an emergency landing.

However, the officials said the plane made an emergency landing.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident, one of the officials said.

In the statement, Vistara said that another aircraft was arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar that took off at 1330 hours post a technical inspection.

''Inconvenience to passengers is deeply regretted. Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,'' the spokesperson said.

