Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 3,500 cr for raising cement grinding capacity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 21:46 IST
Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 3,500 crore for expansion of its cement grinding capacity.

''The board has approved in principle an investment of Rs 3,500 crore for a cement grinding expansion plan of potential 7.0 million tonnes across our existing grinding units at Sankrail and Farakka and at a greenfield (fresh) location at Barh, in Bihar,'' Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of Holcim India and MD & CEO of Ambuja Cements, said in an earnings statement.

This is supported by a 3.2-million tonne brownfield (existing) clinker expansion at the company's existing integrated plant in Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh, he added.

Ambuja Cements Ltd is one of the leading cement companies in India and is active in four business segments — cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and solutions & products.

Currently, Ambuja Cement has an annual cement production capacity of 31 million tonnes with six integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country.

Its consolidated revenue from operation stood at Rs 28,965.46 crore in 2021.

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 359.40 apiece on the BSE, down 0.43 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

