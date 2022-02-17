Left Menu

B2B etailer Elasticrun raises USD 330 mn, eyes $10bn GMV in 4yrs

Our goal is to build our reach further in these states while also simultaneously growing in the rest of the country, Deshmukh said.Elasticrun plans to reach 1.5 lakh villages by 2023, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 21:53 IST
B2B etailer Elasticrun raises USD 330 mn, eyes $10bn GMV in 4yrs
  • Country:
  • India

B2B e-commerce platform Elasticrun has raised USD 330 million from Softbank and others and looks to achieve a gross merchandise value in the next four years, a top company official said on Thursday.

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the investment round by infusing USD 200 million in Elasticrun while Naspers, Prosus, Goldman Sachs Assets Management and existing investors Chimera and Innoven jointly infused USD 130 million the rural market-focussed B2B firm at an enterprise valuation of around USD 1.5 billion, Elasticrun co-founder and CEO Sandeep Deshmukh told PTI.

''The fund will help us achieve USD 3 billion GMV over period of the next 15 months and take us beyond it to the target of USD 10 billion in the next 4 years,'' Deshmukh said.

The company provides platform for small Kirana stores in the deep rural parts of India to source supplies mainly FMCG products.

''We will be utilising fund to build logistics network and fulfilment centre across the country. We cover nearly 80,000 villages across 28 states. Our goal is to build our reach further in these states while also simultaneously growing in the rest of the country,'' Deshmukh said.

Elasticrun plans to reach 1.5 lakh villages by 2023, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022