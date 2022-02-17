Standard Chartered Bank records highest Operating Profit since 2015 in Africa and Middle East region

Performance Highlights:

Broad-based growth and improvement in income and profits

Income grew by 3.5 per cent to USD 2,446 million despite the adverse impact of rate cuts on margins. Record levels of income were reported in the bank's Financial Markets and Wealth Management business

Sustained Cost discipline resulted in a net reduction of 4 percent year-on-year despite continuing investments. This generated a positive income-to-cost jaws of 7 percent

Pre-provision Operating Profit increased by 21 percent year-on-year

Operating Profit grew to a robust USD 856 million, recording the highest level since 2015

Strong improvement in the region's Return of Tangible Equity (ROTE) ratio at 8.8 per cent

Geographical Highlights:

A significant turnaround in the UAE with a healthy Operating Profit of USD 242 million compared to a USD 110 million during the same period last year, driven by cost reductions and de-risking actions

Pakistan delivered its highest ever Operating Profit, driven by strong balance sheet growth and continued productivity improvements

Middle East (ex-UAE) saw strong income growth driven by Saudi Arabia while maintaining cost discipline, resulting in a multi-year high level of Operating Profit

The Bank's income in Africa grew by 9 per cent on a constant currency basis driven by the digital banking momentum and strong pipeline conversion; Operating Profit for Africa was at the highest level since 2015

Commenting on the results, Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO, Africa and Middle East said: "2021 was an exceptional year for us in the Africa and Middle East region. Our record financial performance demonstrates the progress made in the execution of our strategy. It is testament to the hard work and commitment of our team and the continued cost discipline which has allowed investments to continue though the cycle".

Th record performance was also driven by income growth despite the lower interest rate which impacted the bank's cash management and retail businesses.

"Throughout the year, we accelerated our digital transformation, proudly expanding our digital banking network in Pakistan, in turn strengthening our customer base through enhanced connectivity. Aligned to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's vision 2030, we have also expanded our presence in Saudi Arabia last year to provide project finance, capital markets and cash management support to promote trade and investments." Sunil concluded.

Standard Chartered Bank's Africa, Middle East Region has received the following awards for the year 2021 which solidifies the Bank's robust progress as industry leaders in the region.

Most Impressive Bank for Middle East and Africa Bonds by Global Capital

Bond House of the Year by Bonds, Loans & Sukuk

Middle East Bond House of the Year by IFR

Bank of the Year – Middle East and Africa, Global Deal of the Year - Jazan IGCC, AME Deal of the Year – Dubai Waste to Energy, AME PPP Deal of the Year – Yanbu 4 IWP, Central Asian Deal of the Year – Sirdarya 1, Middle East Gas Deal of the Year – Basrah Gas Company, African Deal of the Year – OML 17 by Project Finance International

Best M&A House in MENA by Global Finance

Best M&A House in MENA by MEA Finance

World's Best Consumer Digital Banks in Africa and the Best Consumer Digital Bank in 9 of our markets in Africa by the Global Finance Magazine

Sukuk Adviser of the Year – Global, Best Islamic Investment Bank – Middle East, Best Green Sukuk, Best SRI Sukuk and Best Sovereign Sukuk by The Asset Triple A Awards

Social Impact SRI/ESG Deal of the Year by the Islamic Finance News Awards