Webinar held for spreading awareness among elderly pensioners in south India

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Thursday conducted a webinar for pensioners aged 75 years and above as part of a knowledge dissemination exercise.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare said that it has taken concrete steps to ensure ease of living for pensioners under the leadership of Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh.

By leveraging technology, it has been conducting online pension adalats, using end-to-end digital portal Bhavishya to generate electronic pension payment orders which is now being made available to pensioners in their DigiLocker.

Steps such as giving digital life certificate by pensioners have also been introduced. The pensioners expressed their happiness with the newly launched face authentication app for giving digital life certificate, the department said.

The department on January 5 and 25 had conducted a pensioners’ outreach programme and on Thursday conducted its third such programme under the chairmanship of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare department secretary V Srinivas, along with registered pensioners’ associations and pensioners.

The webinar was a knowledge dissemination exercise organised for pensioners aged 75 years and above covering pensioners settled in south India. The presentations covered topics such as family pension, eligibility for the same, additional pension on achieving age-related milestones, issues pertaining to commutation of pension and how to give digital life certificate from an Android phone.

The pensioners sought to enhance the amount of fixed medical allowance, to facilitate greater number of CGHS dispensaries, to restore commuted pension after 12 years instead of 15 years, grant additional pension from age 65 years onwards instead of the existing 80 years.

Secretary V Srinivas took note of the demands and stated that the department would continue to have such interactive sessions on a regular basis for the betterment of the pensioners and family pensioners.

Department Joint Secretary Sanjiv Narain Mathur said they have roped in the India Post and Payment Bank and that door-step service for giving life certificate is also available. The facility has been extended in 100 cities through a consortium of 12 public sector banks.

