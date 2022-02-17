Delhi Budget to have roadmap for new jobs, city's economic progress: Sisodia

Delhi government's budget for 2022-23 will have a roadmap for city's economic progress and for creating job opportunities as suggested by business-persons and youth, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Creation of a new special economic zone, development of Delhi as an IT hub, upskilling of unskilled workers were some of the suggestions the government received for the budget.

The Delhi government had sought suggestions from Delhiites for the Budget 2022-23, recognising them as partners and stakeholders in the progress of the city.

Over 1,000 youth and business-persons gave their suggestions with emphasis on ideas for advancement of the economy and creating new employment opportunities, a statement said.

''The roadmap for economic progress of Delhi and for providing employment opportunities will be made as per the suggestions of business-persons and youth of the state,'' said Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Youth, business-persons, industrialists, entrepreneurs among others suggested ways in which the economy of Delhi can be boosted up and new jobs can be created, the statement said.

The creation of a new special economic zone in Delhi, and subsidy and concessional space for industry and trade will create a large number of new employment opportunities, it was suggested by people. The special economic zone should also be tied up with various professional government and private universities so that there is no shortage of skilled and talented workforce for the industry, they suggested.

Unskilled freshers are one of the major reasons for unemployment. Having skills is very important for any job and to tackle this problem, the government should give apprenticeships to freshers through its portals. With this, upskilling can be done, the people said.

The national capital should be developed as an IT hub by establishing information technology parks to attract companies in the field. It will boost economy and create employment opportunities, they added.

Many global companies do not set up their manufacturing units in India because they think there is no skilled labour in the country. In such a situation, the government should start a program where unskilled workers can upskill themselves to meet the demands of the industry, the people suggested.

The Delhi government is evaluating the suggestions received and it will work to incorporate these suggestions in its policies wherever possible, the statement said.

''The economy of Delhi has slowed down due to demonetisation and the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the prolonged lockdown, businesses have come to a standstill,'' Sisodia said.

The feedback was sought from the people to bring the economy back on track as Kejriwal believed businessmen and industrialists have a better understanding of how to take business and industrial sector forward, he said.

The initiatives taken by the Delhi government in the field of education, health and infrastructure in the last few years will create new employment opportunities in the coming times, the statement said. PTI VIT AAR AAR

