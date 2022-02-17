No night curfew in 6 Guj cities from Feb 19, to be in force in Ahmedabad, Vadodara for another week

The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to lift the coronavirus-induced night curfew in six cities in the state from February 19, although it will remain in force in Ahmedabad and Vadodara for another week.

Night curfew will be lifted from Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar from February 19, while the 12 am to 5 am curfew will continue in Ahmedabad and Vadodara till February 25, a notification issued by the state government said.

The decision was taken at the core committee meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held during the day.

''The state government has decided to further ease the restrictions so that business and economy are not hurt further when COVID-19 cases are continuously declining in the state,'' Patel was quoted as saying in a release. The chief minister thanked the people of the state for following restrictions the imposed by the state government to curb the spread of infection. Also, religious, social, political and other gatherings can be conducted with 75 per cent capacity in open places, while with 50 per cent capacity indoors. Earlier, a maximum of 300 people were allowed in open while 150 in closed premises, the notification said. Mandatory registrations with local authorities for marriage will be discontinued from coming Saturday, it said.

The notification said that business establishments can continue their operations till 11 pm and hotels and restaurants can continue parcel delivery during the curfew time in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, it said.

Gujarat reported 870 cases of coronavirus cases on Thursday.

