Crews search for missing cruise traveler in Gulf of Mexico

PTI | Neworleans | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 23:08 IST
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a cruise ship passenger who is missing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Coast Guard officials said Thursday that an airplane is conducting search patterns off the coast.

The Coast Guard received a called Wednesday afternoon that a 32-year-old woman had fallen overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise ship about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from Southwest Pass, Louisiana, authorities said.

No other details have been released. South Florida-based Carnival Cruise line did not immediately respond to a request for information Thursday.

The Carnival Valor, which sails from New Orleans to Caribbean destinations, can carry nearly 3,000 guests and 1,180 crew members, according to its website.

