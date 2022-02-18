Left Menu

U.S. court orders further review of United Airlines vaccine mandate

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/xmvjojakkpr/united-airlines-ca5-2022-02-17.pdf to return the issue to a U.S. district judge who had rejected a request for an injunction blocking the mandate while employees argue their case against it. We believe it saved lives." Kirby said about 200 of United's 67,000 employees did not comply and were fired.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2022 01:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 01:36 IST
U.S. court orders further review of United Airlines vaccine mandate
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ordered a new review of a decision not to block United Airlines from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/xmvjojakkpr/united-airlines-ca5-2022-02-17.pdf to return the issue to a U.S. district judge who had rejected a request for an injunction blocking the mandate while employees argue their case against it. Chicago-based United was the first major air carrier to issue a vaccine requirement.

Judges Jennifer Walker Elrod and Andrew S. Oldham ruled United's policy forces employees to choose "between pay and adhering to religious convictions. The majority reversed the district court conclusion suing employees "have not demonstrated irreparable injury absent an injunction" and sent it back for "consideration of the remaining preliminary injunction factors."

United said Thursday "there's no doubt our vaccine requirement has saved lives and kept our employees out of the hospital.... We will continue to vigorously defend our policy." In a scathing dissent, Judge Jerry E. Smith said the majority wanted to "play CEO of a multinational corporation" and "shatters every dish in the china shop," adding "for every conceivable reason that the (employees) could lose this appeal, they should."

He added: "Nothing, especially not the law, will thwart this majority's plans." In December, United Chief Executive Scott Kirby defended the employee mandate: "We did this for safety. We believe it saved lives."

Kirby said about 200 of United's 67,000 employees did not comply and were fired. He added about six pilots were fired out of about 13,000. "Sickness is bad for business—and for unvaccinated pilots, who are more likely to die from the coronavirus than are their vaccinated colleagues," Smith wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022