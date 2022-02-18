Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 110 points
Equity indices opened in red on Friday with Sensex down by 109.52 points and Nifty down by 27.10 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 109.52 points or trading at 57782.49 and down by 0.19 per cent at 9.19 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17277.50 at 9:19 am, down by 27.10 points or 0.16 per cent. (ANI)
