Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 110 points

Equity indices opened in red on Friday with Sensex down by 109.52 points and Nifty down by 27.10 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 09:33 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 109.52 points or trading at 57782.49 and down by 0.19 per cent at 9.19 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17277.50 at 9:19 am, down by 27.10 points or 0.16 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

