Adaa khan, Actor Faizan Ansari and Ridheema Tiwari attended the 2nd-anniversary party of The artist Salon and Academy, hosted by Sameer Salmani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI/PNN): Sameer Salmani recently celebrated the 2nd anniversary of Sameer Salmani -The Artist Salon and Academy in Amethhyyst bar and lounge, Mumbai. The extravagant celebration party was hosted on 10th February 2022 and attracted many popular Bollywood names. These included actor Faizan Ansari, Adaa khan, RJ Malishka, among others. Sameer has made a recognized name for himself in the hairstyling industry. He had no idea that he'd scale these heights when he moved from the small town of Moradabad to Mumbai to chase his dreams. He has worked hard from 2004 till now and accomplished his dream of becoming a renowned artist in India. Skills come hereditary to Sameer, whose father was also in the same profession. His skill, coupled with hard work and his survival instinct, has taken him to the heights he is at today.

Both the Indian grooming industry and the entertainment industry value his expertise. He keeps himself updated with global trends and is passionate about achievement. His recent party was a well-deserved celebration of his success and received tremendous love.

Many Bollywood celebrities also frequent his salon, "Sameer Salmani The Artist," located at Bandra. The salon that was established in Mumbai in the year 2020 offers spectacular services, and everyone is all praise about him. The brand recently completed 2 years, and that was Sameer's motivation behind the party. His clients that including celebrities and important personalities, was elated about his success and thus joined him to celebrate his success. Sameer credits his team for his success, and they together arrange a great party. The party abounded with B-Town glamour that included the enchanting actress Adaa along with Madirakshi Mundle, Salman Ali, Bollywood host Ashish Tiwari, Adaa Khan, Vipin Aneja, Ridheema Tiwari, Mreenal Deshraj, Rj Malishka, Charul Chaudhary, Rohit Bakshi, and other supermodels. Actor Faizan Ansari who was featured with Salman Khan's sister Shweta Rohira on the cover of fashionista magazine, also attended the party.

Amethhyyst bar and lounge and its ambience were also well received and appreciated. It is undoubtedly becoming the upcoming party spot for B-town. Celebrities have been choosing it because of its perfect party ambience. Amethhyyst bar and lounge is owned by Sushant G Jabare, an entrepreneur tycoon soon planning to expand Amethhyyst lounge and bar pan India. Sameer is thankful for the attendees as well as the organizers for ensuring a great celebration of his success.

