Fire breaks out on ferry in Greece with 288 people on board
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 18-02-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 10:37 IST
- Country:
- Greece
A fire broke out on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy on Friday with 288 people on board, the Greek coast guard said.
The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia was headed to the port of Brindisi and the fire, the causes of which were not immediately known, broke out near the island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea.
The coast guard said 237 passengers and 51 crew members were on board, and three coast guard vessels were involved in the rescue operation.
