Norwegian Air swings to full-year profit after restructuring
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 18-02-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 11:43 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norwegian Air reported a full-year profit for 2021 on Friday in a turnaround from losses suffered the previous year, and said booking trends point to busier travel ahead for Europe as lockdown restrictions are lifted.
The budget carrier's net result swung to a profit of 1.88 billion Norwegian crowns ($211.4 million) last year from a loss of 23 billion crowns in 2020. ($1 = 8.8931 Norwegian crowns)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement