Left Menu

IndiGo takes delivery of first Airbus aircraft operating on sustainable aviation fuel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 13:13 IST
IndiGo takes delivery of first Airbus aircraft operating on sustainable aviation fuel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo on Friday took delivery from Airbus of its first aircraft that will operate on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a statement said.

Any fuel that has lower carbon emissions than conventional kerosene is known as SAF.

In a statement, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to take delivery of this Airbus aircraft which will run on SAF, as part of our journey towards sustainable aviation.'' ''At IndiGo, we recognise the importance of adopting sustainability in aviation and this is another step towards a cleaner environment,'' he noted.

The Toulouse-Delhi flight operated by this A320neo aircraft on Friday was the first international flight operated by any Indian carrier using SAF, the airline's statement said.

The aircraft landed at the Delhi airport at 11 AM on Friday, it noted.

Commercial aviation is responsible for about two-three per cent of the global carbon emissions. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has given up flying to reduce her personal carbon footprint, boosting the ''flight shame'' movement in Europe and other parts of the world.

IndiGo had in July 2021 said it aims to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO2) emission by 18 per cent per available seat kilometre (ASK) in 2022-23 as compared to 2015-16.

ASK measures passenger carrying capacity of the airline and it is calculated by multiplying the total number of seats in flights to total number of kilometres flown by them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022