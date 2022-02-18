Left Menu

China shares end higher after cities ease mortgage rules

China stocks ended higher on Friday, with property developers leading gains after more cities eased mortgage rules for homebuyers, while investors expected more policies to boost economy. ** For the week, the CSI300 index gained 1.1%, rising the most in three months while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8%. ** Leading the gains, the real-estate index gained 2.18% and the energy sector rose 2.25%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 18-02-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 13:30 IST
China shares end higher after cities ease mortgage rules
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
China stocks ended higher on Friday, with property developers leading gains after more cities eased mortgage rules for homebuyers, while investors expected more policies to boost economy. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.66% at 3,490.76 and the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.48%. ** For the week, the CSI300 index gained 1.1%, rising the most in three months while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8%.

** Leading the gains, the real-estate index gained 2.18% and the energy sector rose 2.25%. ** A handful of Chinese cities are starting to relax down-payment rules for home purchases in a bid to re-ignite buyer interest and put a floor under local economies weakened by a regulatory crackdown on the indebted sector.

** China's state planner issued rules to promote a faster recovery in the services sector, such as providing tax incentives to the catering, retail, tourism and aviation industries. ** China's top finance minister vowed to cut corporate tax rates more forcefully, strengthen targeted fiscal spending, and tighten fiscal discipline this year as part of efforts to stabilise the macro economy ahead of the Communist Party's 20th party congress. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.41% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.458%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.43%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.41%. ** At 07:09, the yuan was quoted at 6.3278 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% firmer than the previous close of 6.338.

