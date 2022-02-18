Russia must start de-escalation as NATO is no threat -Spanish foreign minister
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-02-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 13:35 IST
Russia must start de-escalation in the crisis on the Ukraine border as NATO and the European Union pose no threat, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Friday.
"Neither NATO nor the EU has a hidden agenda or hidden interests or anything that cannot be explained," Albares said on radio station Onda Cero. "War is totally avoidable and unnecessary."
