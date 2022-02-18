Left Menu

Indian national jailed 12 weeks in Singapore for pouring soil into company vehicle's engine compartment

He has made restitution of Singapore dollars 254.9 USD 189 via salary deduction, the report said.The company spent Singapore dollars 24,931 USD I8,569 repairing the vehicle.The prosecutor sought three months jail and did not ask for a compensation order, bearing in mind the accuseds income.For mischief, the Indian national could have been jailed up to two years, fined, or both.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 18-02-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 13:43 IST
Indian national jailed 12 weeks in Singapore for pouring soil into company vehicle's engine compartment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

An Indian driver in Singapore was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison on Friday for damaging a company vehicle by pouring soil into its engine compartment, following a work-related dispute with his employer.

Seeni Paramasivam, 40, was jailed for one count of committing mischief.

In March 2020, Paramasivam, who worked as a driver for Integrated Infrastructure and stayed in the company's dormitory in Sungei Kadut (an industrial area in the Northern region of Singapore), became embroiled in a work-related dispute with his company, Channel News Asia reported.

Details of the dispute were not revealed in the court documents.

He earned Singapore dollars 465 (USD 346) in basic salary, and his monthly net salary was about Singapore dollars 1,000 (USD 744) after taking into account overtime pay, allowances and other deductions.

On March 21, 2020, Paramasivam drank two cans of beer in his dorm room while mulling over the dispute. Feeling frustrated and thinking that the company was not listening to him, he decided to ''do something to gain the company's attention'', the prosecutor said.

At about 3 am that day, he walked towards the company vehicle parked outside, opened the engine compartment and poured some soil into it.

As an experienced driver, Paramasivam knew that his actions would damage the vehicle, but he wanted the company to incur the losses by diminishing the lorry's utility.

The assigned driver of the vehicle reported the next day that smoke was coming from the engine of the vehicle. It was taken to a workshop, where the crime was uncovered.

Paramasivam was caught on closed-circuit television footage walking towards the lorry at the time of the offence. He has made restitution of Singapore dollars 254.9 (USD 189) via salary deduction, the report said.

The company spent Singapore dollars 24,931 (USD I8,569) repairing the vehicle.

The prosecutor sought three months' jail and did not ask for a compensation order, ''bearing in mind the accused's income''.

For mischief, the Indian national could have been jailed up to two years, fined, or both.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022