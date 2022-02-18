Left Menu

Vedanta to invest up to USD 20 bn in semiconductor biz in India, roll out by 2025

Indian conglomerate Vedanta has earmarked USD 15 billion for foray into the electronic chip and display manufacturing space, and plans scale up the investment to as much as USD 20 billion, a senior company official said.Vedantas group firm Avanstrate, which will spearhead the semiconductor business, expects to roll out electronic chips and displays from Indian manufacturing plants by 2025, the official of the groups semiconductor arm said on Friday.Semiconductor is a long-term business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 14:02 IST
Vedanta to invest up to USD 20 bn in semiconductor biz in India, roll out by 2025
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian conglomerate Vedanta has earmarked USD 15 billion for foray into the electronic chip and display manufacturing space, and plans scale up the investment to as much as USD 20 billion, a senior company official said.

Vedanta's group firm Avanstrate, which will spearhead the semiconductor business, expects to roll out electronic chips and displays from Indian manufacturing plants by 2025, the official of the group's semiconductor arm said on Friday.

''Semiconductor is a long-term business. We are looking at about USD 10 billion on display. Right now we are looking at USD 7 billion in semiconductors that may also go up by another USD 3 billion to further extend it. First 10 year we have engaged to invest up to USD 15 billion. We will evaluate further investment at a later stage,'' Avanstrate managing director Akarsh Hebbar told PTI.

Avanstrate has applied for setting up a semiconductor plant and a display manufacturing unit.

Vedanta has signed a memorandum of understanding with electronics manufacturing services giant Foxconn to form a joint venture company that will manufacture semiconductors in India.

Vedanta is the first company to make the announcement to invest in semiconductor manufacturing after the government announced a USD 10 billion (Rs 76,000 crore) program to boost electronic chip and display ecosystem in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022