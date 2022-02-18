Left Menu

European stocks rise on earnings boost, easing Ukraine tensions

U.S. and European stock futures bounced back while selling pressure on Asian shares eased after the U.S. Secretary of State agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister, raising hopes of a diplomatic solution. Renault jumped 3.6% as the French carmaker swung to profit in 2021 and said it plans to repay the state aid received during the coronavirus pandemic ahead of schedule.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 14:05 IST
European stocks rise on earnings boost, easing Ukraine tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks inched higher on Friday, supported by strong corporate earnings and the likelihood of a de-escalation in tensions between Washington and Moscow on their standoff over Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0820 GMT, with gains in automakers and miners offsetting losses in technology stocks. U.S. and European stock futures bounced back while selling pressure on Asian shares eased after the U.S. Secretary of State agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister, raising hopes of a diplomatic solution.

Renault jumped 3.6% as the French carmaker swung to profit in 2021 and said it plans to repay the state aid received during the coronavirus pandemic ahead of schedule. Finnish drug manufacturer Orion jumped 23.4% to the top of STOXX 600 following positive trial results for its prostrate cancer treatment.

Among weak spots, luxury group Hermes fell 5.8% after its fourth-quarter sales grew a touch below market expectations and self-imposed production caps meant the group could not keep up with demand for its handbags. Power utility EDF slipped 4.6% after announcing rights issue which it said will raise an approximate total of 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion).

($1 = 0.8794 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022