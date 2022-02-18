Left Menu

Scindia flags off SpiceJet's inaugural Khajuraho-Delhi flight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 14:07 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday virtually flagged off SpiceJet's Khajuraho-Delhi flight that will operate under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and under-served airports, and keep airfares affordable.

''The airline will operate flights between Delhi and Khajuraho twice-a-week on Fridays and Sundays,'' a SpiceJet statement noted. Known for its magnificent temples, Khajuraho attracts tourists not just from other parts of the country but from around the world, the airline mentioned. ''The temples in the ancient city are famous for its intricate sculptures and architectural symbolism,'' it noted.

SpiceJet said it will start operating Delhi-Sharjah flight from February 22 onward.

Moreover, 20 other flights will be started by the airline from March 1 onward, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

