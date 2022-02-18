Hundreds evacuated after Greek ferry catches fire
More than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight while heading to southern Italy, authorities said. At least one person was slightly injured in the evacuation, coast guard officials said. The predawn fire broke out Friday on the Greek-owned Euroferry Olympia shortly after it left the port of Igoumenitsa in northwest Greece for the Italian port of Brindisi with 233 passengers and 51 crew members on board. Images from local television channels of the ferry following the evacuation indicated that the fire was extensive.
