Renault launches limited edition Triber at Rs 7.24 lakh to mark 1 lakh cumulative sales milestone

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 14:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
French automaker Renault on Friday said its compact multipurpose vehicle Triber has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 1 lakh units in India.

To mark the milestone, Renault India has also launched a limited edition of the Triber priced at Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Triber has been instrumental in the growth of the Renault brand across the country, the company said in a statement.

The model was launched in August 2019.

It is an outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France. It was specifically designed keeping in mind opportunities for innovative products in the Indian market, it added.

The company said its limited edition Triber is powered by a 1-liter petrol engine and it will be available in both manual and Easy-R automated manual transmissions.

It comes with features such as the steering mounted audio and phone controls along with the six way adjustable driver seat and reverse parking camera with guidelines.

The Triber has 4-Star safety rating for adult occupant safety and 3-star child occupant safety from Global NCAP, the company said.

