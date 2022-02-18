Left Menu

Vistara offers optional travel insurance to passengers

The option is currently available to Indian citizens residing in India, and will be extended to other global markets, including Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and Europe in the second phase over the course of the year, it mentioned.The optional travel insurance coverage will provide protection in various cases such as trip cancellations and interruptions, significant travel delays, missed connections, medical emergencies abroad and baggage issues, it noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 14:28 IST
Vistara on Friday said it has entered into an association with Allianz Partners to provide optional travel insurance to its passengers.

''Effective February 16, Vistara customers have the option to avail travel insurance while booking their domestic or international flights,'' the airline's statement noted. The option is currently available to Indian citizens residing in India, and will be extended to other global markets, including Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and Europe in the second phase over the course of the year, it mentioned.

''For added convenience, Allianz Partners offers a 24/7 travel assistance hotline and concierge service for customers,'' it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

