Cloudnine, India's premium birthing centre announces three new appointments to its Board of Directors

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudnine, India's premium birthing centre in India has announced the appointment of three new independent directors to its board. Ms. Nupur Garg, a leading investor in private equity and venture capital space and founder of WinPE, Ms. Lizzie Chapman, an entrepreneur pioneering 'Buy Now, Pay Later' in India and CEO & Co-Founder of ZestMoney and Mr. Parthasarathy VS, Vice Chairman & Non Executive, Non Independent Director on the board of Allcargo logistics and Independent Director with LIC of India and mentor to several start-ups. These appointments come into effect from January 2022.Following these appointments, the Board will comprise nine (9) directors, three (3) of whom are independent directors, three (3) are Executive Directors and three (3) are Non-Executive Directors.

Speaking at the side-lines of these appointments, Dr R Kishore Kumar, Founder & Executive Director, Cloudnine, said, ''We are pleased to welcome Nupur, Lizzie and Parthasarathy as our newly appointed independent directors to Cloudnine's board. They join Cloudnine at an exciting time as we continue to expand our mission of delivering healthy mothers and happy babies across India and continue to build deeper relationships with customers by fulfilling our purpose of delivering their bundle of joys with our core philosophies of clinical excellence, comprehensive care and celebration. The addition of these three experienced members complements our board of directors and their expertise across diverse industries and global businesses with strong oversight will be invaluable to Cloudnine; as we grow our business and pursue our mission to offer pregnant mother wellness and not an illness.'' Commenting on the appointment, Raviganesh Venkataraman, Chief Executive officer & Executive Director, Cloudnine, said,''We are pleased to welcome the newly appointed independent directors to our board. With their proven leadership across industries and experience, we are confident that Cloudnine will immensely benefit of their expertise and knowledge to the Board as well as executive management experience in innovation, strategic planning, execution, governance, finance, and service.'' Raviganesh added ''With their exceptional track record of leading and innovating programs to improve customer care, technology experience, and industry expertise, we look forward to working with them in the next chapter of our growth and success. We are fortunate to have women leaders on our board and look forward to benefiting from their insights and leadership; as we continue evolving and executing our strategies.'' Besides the newly appointed independent directors, other members of the board are Dr. R Kishore Kumar, Founder & Executive Director, Rohit MA, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Mr. Satish Chander, Non-executive Director, Mr. Nitin Agarwal, Non-Executive Director, Mr. Bharat Singh, Non-Executive Director, Mr. Raviganesh, CEO & Executive Director.

Profile of the Directors: Cloudninecare.com • Nupur Garg, Chairperson & Independent Director • Lizzie Chapman, Independent Director • Parthasarathy VS, Independent Director About Cloudnine birthing center Cloudnine, is India's leading chain of women, childcare, and fertility hospitals headquartered in Bengaluru spread across 16 facilities in Gurgaon, Noida, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune. Founded by neonatologist Dr.R. Kishore Kumar with his team of three co-founders in 2006, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals is backed by marquee investors – True North, Matrix Partners, Sequoia India. We are committed to setting new standards in healthcare by offering comprehensive maternal, fertility, gynaecological, neonatal and pediatric care. Having celebrated over 100000 births across regions, with a 3000+ strong team, Cloudnine has been the pioneer in this specialty sector with continued effort to add new locations across India while continuing to maintain and excel international standards of care. For more information, visit www.cloudninecare.com or write to info@cloudninecare.com PWR PWR

