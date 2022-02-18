ApnaComplex Bags the Best Community and Society Management ERP Solution Award

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India ApnaComplex, a pioneer in the Society Management PropTech world wins big as the Best Proptech ERP Solution of the year 21 - 22 for its unique Community & Society Management ERP platform at the Realty+ PropTech Awards Ceremony on Friday 10 February 2022.

Shajai Jacob, MD & Country Head, ApnaComplex and CEO, GCC for ANAROCK who received the award said, “ApnaComplex is the single-most unique ERP platform adopted by over 600,000 Households across over 6,000 Communities & Societies in India and internationally. Such is the power of the platform, that it renders unmatched services, features and modules in automating all bespoke needs of such communities – thereby delivering exemplary value and experience in creating an unparalleled stickiness amongst its user base. This award is a testimony to the efforts and brilliance of the team behind ApnaComplex, as well as the trust reposed in us by our users.” The PropTech Excellence Awards by Realty+ is known to facilitate outstanding PropTech innovation, solutions, and initiatives in the realty sector. It recognises and honors the best solutions and innovation in the Indian Property Technology business. Several bigwigs from the PropTech industry, both from India and abroad took part in the virtual event. To mention a few; Vivek Agarwal (Co-founder & CTO, Square Yards), Amit Agarwal (Founder & CEO – NoBroker.com), Aryaman Vir (Founder & CEO – MYRE Capital), Pankaj Kapoor (Founder & MD, LaisesForas Real Estate Rating & Research Pvt. Ltd.), Amit Gehlot (Founder & CEO, PropertyXpo.com) graced the ceremony with their presence.

ApnaComplex is one of India’s largest and fastest-growing PropTech disruptors - a Comprehensive Society ERP platform that renders unmatched services, solutions and conveniences to multiple households, societies, communities, and management committee members it empowers across India and globally. Headquartered in Bangalore, the cutting-edge platform smartly powers over 80 cities through an innovative blend of remote tech - SaaS deployment along with on-ground sales and support.

The organisation is propelled forward in accelerated growth momentum by its best-of-breed human capital in customised ERP solutions, Business Development & Sales, Customer Success, Retention, cutting edge Product & Engineering and Revenue Monetization teams, led by an unmatched leadership layer and the best-skilled minds in the country. Add to that the unmitigated support from the ANAROCK Group and its various operating units, which has guaranteed that ApnaComplex’s journey to reach newer heights in the society management space is definite.

ApnaComplex has also pioneered its presence and business in the GCC region, operating through a dedicated team based in Dubai under the brand ANACITY, and working with the Dubai Land Governance as well as various owner associations in order to provide premium condominium management solutions. Such has been the uniqueness of the offering that ANACITY in its very first year of operations has garnered much acclaim and public accolades.

The ApnaComplex portfolio: • Comprehensive Society ERP platform • Billing & Accounting • Visitor Management • Digital Maintenance invoicing & Collections • Facility Management • Gate Management • Facility Management • Asset Management • Communications • Help Desk • Value added household services Every module is tailor-made for gated communities to offer a holistic ERP Solution. ApnaComplex has set off on its path of success armed with its smart play within the hinterland of gated community living, interspersed with appropriate household servicesolutions. The journey is arduous but fraught with lots of initiative, innovation, and excitement. And prodding it forward is the holy grail of becoming the unmatched and most distinguished provider of such services, not only in India but globally. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: ApnaComplex corroborated for its distinguished solutions for the Gated Societies PWR PWR

