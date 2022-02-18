Left Menu

Britain gets approval for next step to join trans-Pacific trade pact

"Next steps are being coordinated among CPTPP members and with the United Kingdom." Britain began negotiations in June last year to join the pact, which it sees as key to its post-Brexit pivot away from Europe and towards geographically more distant but faster-growing economies.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:18 IST
Britain gets approval for next step to join trans-Pacific trade pact
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Members of a trans-Pacific trade pact have agreed that Britain can proceed with its bid to join the group, Japan said on Friday, as it looks for new trading relationships after leaving the European Union. Under the terms of the pact, known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), members Japan, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, Brunei, Chile and Malaysia remove 95% of tariffs between them.

Japan, which heads the pact's accessions working group, said members had agreed that Britain could proceed to the next phase of negotiations for joining, Japan's Cabinet Secretariat said in a statement. Britain will be expected to submit its market access offer, such as on tariffs, to members within the next 30 days, it said.

"The CPTPP members remain committed to upholding the high standard rules and market access throughout the accession process," the secretariat said. "Next steps are being coordinated among CPTPP members and with the United Kingdom."

Britain began negotiations in June last year to join the pact, which it sees as key to its post-Brexit pivot away from Europe and towards geographically more distant but faster-growing economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022