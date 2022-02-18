Euro zone bond yields continue fall as investors cautious on Ukraine

Euro zone bond yields were on track to record a third straight day of falls on Friday as investors remained cautious around Ukraine tensions going into the weekend. News that U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week initially prompted optimism and sent bond yields rising.

But caution overtook in later trading as Ukranian government forces and pro-Russian rebels reported increased shelling in eastern Ukraine for a second straight day. Friday's moves added to sharp falls over the previous two sessions as investors clamoured for safe-haven assets driven by fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down nearly a basis point to 0.24% by 1112 GMT after falling 8 bps through Wednesday and Thursday in the biggest two-day fall since late November. Bond yields move inversely with prices. Yields on Italian bonds, which outperformed during the past days' rally, briefly touched their lowest in over a week at 1.814% and were last down one bp to 1.84%.

The closely-watched risk premium over German bonds was roughly unchanged on Friday at 161 bps. "With the weekend approaching and sensitivity to the geopolitical headlines, we expect a choppy session with the balance of risks skewed for lower rates, although the outlook for a meeting between Blinkin and Lavrov supported risk sentiment overnight," said Piet Christiansen, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

Central bankers were also in focus on Friday. ECB policymaker and Slovak central bank governor Peter Kazimir joined a growing camp of rate-setters in favour of ending the ECB's bond-buying programme. Kazimir said purchases could end in August but this should not be seen as paving the way for an immediate interest rate hike.

Markets on the other hand, still price in around 40 bps worth of hikes by the end of the year, while a Reuters poll this week showed economists expect the bond buys to end by September. A number of Federal Reserve speakers will also appear towards the end of the European session.

Later on Friday Fitch and S&P Global will review France's credit rating. Both agencies rate it at AA, but Fitch currently assigns a negative outlook. Moody's will review Cyprus's Ba1 rating, which is one notch below investment-grade.