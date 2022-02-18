Accident in Durgapur Steel Plant, 3 fall unconscious
An accident in the steel melting shop of Durgapur Steel Plant left three workers unconscious on Friday.
A DSP spokesperson said one of them was admitted to a hospital while the other two were given primary medical aid. He said a committee has been set up to investigate the cause of the accident.
